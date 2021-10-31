Woman dies, two other hurt in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died and two others were hurt in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Camden County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that LizaJane Linebarge, a 32-year-old Camdenton woman, died from her injuries in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say the crash happened on Route F, south of Indian Park Road. The driver drove off the road, after failing to take take a curve. The care then hit two signs, overturned, and hit a tree.

According to MSHP, all three occupants were ejected from the car. The driver suffered minor injuries, while another man involved in the crash suffered moderate injuries.

MSHP Troop F, which covers some of south-central Missouri, has investigated 49 fatalities from crashes in 2021.

