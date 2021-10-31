Woman dies, two others hurt in head-on crash on West Bypass in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has died and two other people are hurt after a head-on crash Sunday morning on West Bypass near Sunshine Street in southwest Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Two cars, a white-colored SUV and a brown-colored truck, were involved in the crash.

Police say a husband was driving his wife in the SUV at the time of the crash. The wife was a passenger and died from her injuries. Police have notified family members.

Investigators say the SUV was heading southbound on West Bypass when the driver of the truck heading northbound went past a median and struck the SUV head-on.

Police say three people were involved in the crash. The two drivers suffered serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of West Bypass at Sunshine Street to clear the crash. Investigators estimate it could take hours to clear the crash scene, though a tow truck is arriving soon to clear the scene.

