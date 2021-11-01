Advertisement

Christian County Clerk expects low voter turnout for Tuesday’s election

The Christian County Clerk doesn’t expect a large voter turnout.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re a registered voter in Nixa, Highlandville or the Village of Saddlebrook you’re able to vote in Tuesday’s election. Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said you’re only able to vote on the issues in the city you reside in.

The issue on the Nixa ballot is whether or not the mayor should be removed from office. In Highlandville there’s two issues, a use tax and and an election question. Over in Saddlebrook, there’s a use tax.

Brown doesn’t expect a large voter turnout.

”I don’t anticipate more than 10%,” said Brown. “I would very much be surprised. Actually, the absentees is a pretty good indicator of how the people are going to be voting. If we have a large large turnout here in the office or by mail, then we know that we’re going to have a substantial number that are voting on Election Day. Thus far, it’s been pretty slow.”

Brown said it’s still important to get out and vote because every election impacts its residents in some capacity.

”The old saying if you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” said Brown. “It’s really important to be involved in these little elections, local elections, because they affect you right where you live. If a tax increase is put on the ballot or if there’s a change in an alderman position or a mayor position. Those positions have power to make rules for their city and will affect each of us that live in that city.”

For polling locations and more information on the election and can click here.

