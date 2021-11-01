City of Ash Grove, Mo. experiences police shortage; City leaders addressing issue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Ash Grove is looking for a new police chief and more officers after recent resignations.

“Some officers moved on to Greene County, we had one that went to the Navy, some are out on injury and we just had the chief leave,” said Diana Simpson, a councilwoman for Ash Grove.

The city council will address both hiring a reserve officer and the interim police chief position.

“Our chief recently left last week and he notified us to put in his two weeks and went up to a town north of St. Louis to a bigger police department to better his career,” said Mayor Les Gardner. “We want to change and build another great police department as we had. We have several positions to fill. We’ve had a couple of other officers that have gone on to different careers.”

Councilwoman Simpson shared she wished for more of a notice of the resignation of the chief.

“It was not communicated to the council in a timely manner and we wish they would’ve given us some leeway to help,” said Councilwoman Simpson.

“He gave his two weeks notice and he has also been a big attribute in getting new applications for screening,” said Mayor Gardner.

Many are hopeful the positions will be filled soon.

“There’s nothing the city should be worried about, we already are in talks with the Greene County Sheriffs Office to have additional backup,” said Mayor Gardner.

The police department has options from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Walnut Grove Police Department while the spots are open.

