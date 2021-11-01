ELECTION DAY: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in a select few counties will go to the polls Tuesday to decide several tax issues and the recall of a mayor.

The city of Nixa highlights the election. Voters will decide whether to recall Mayor Brian Steele. The mayor found himself at the center of controversy as COVID-19 case numbers began to spike a year ago. When the city council gave him emergency powers to deal with the pandemic, he approved the mask mandate through an executive order. Backers of the recall argue the full council should have approved the mandate, which expired in April.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking voters to approve a 3/8 cent sales tax for a new jail. The jail was built in the 1980s. Staff says it is overcrowded. The county sends nearly half of its prisoners to other counties, costing taxpayers about $500,000 per year.

Laclede County voters will decide a tax to pay for improvements at the library in Lebanon.

Several fire protection districts in Camden, Polk, and Texas County will decide tax issues.

HOURS: The polls open at 6 a.m. The polls close at 7 p.m.

