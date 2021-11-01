Advertisement

Family’s foundation donates bulletproof vests, shields to Greene County, Christian County Sheriff’s Offices

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Cook Family Foundation donated safety equipment to better protect the deputies of Greene and Christian Counties.

The donation includes 96 vests with rifle plates and 55 ballistics shields. They will go to every uniformed patrol deputy on both forces.

In the past, the sheriffs passed on the upgrades because they were too expensive. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says he is grateful for the donation.

“As sheriffs, one thing we go to bed thinking about is the safety of our staff and hopefully not getting a phone call that somebody is hurt or somebody is killed in the line of duty,” said Sheriff Arnott. “This just takes us another step closer to feeling secure and knowing that the deputies will be protected.”

The equipment is capable of stopping a rifle round. The body armor they wear now cannot do that.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

