Family’s foundation donates bulletproof vests, shields to Greene County, Christian County Sheriff’s Offices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Cook Family Foundation donated safety equipment to better protect the deputies of Greene and Christian Counties.

The donation includes 96 vests with rifle plates and 55 ballistics shields. They will go to every uniformed patrol deputy on both forces.

In the past, the sheriffs passed on the upgrades because they were too expensive. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says he is grateful for the donation.

“As sheriffs, one thing we go to bed thinking about is the safety of our staff and hopefully not getting a phone call that somebody is hurt or somebody is killed in the line of duty,” said Sheriff Arnott. “This just takes us another step closer to feeling secure and knowing that the deputies will be protected.”

The equipment is capable of stopping a rifle round. The body armor they wear now cannot do that.

