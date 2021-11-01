Advertisement

Greene County releases findings of Halloween sex offender checks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office found more than two dozen sex offenders out of compliance on Halloween.

The deputies checked the homes in Greene County of 404 registered sex offenders who must comply with the Halloween Statute. Deputies found 28 of them out of compliance. Investigators say they are working on submitting evidence to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

That statute states any person registered as a sexual offender under sections 589.400 to 589.425 must adhere to some conditions on Halloween. They include leaving porch lights off and hanging a sign reading no candy.

