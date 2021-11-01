Judge sentences Springfield man to life in prison after argument over a missing cell phone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge sentenced a Springfield man to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death investigators say stemmed from an argument over a missing cell phone.

A jury found Keeton Waring, 33, guilty in August to second-degree murder in the killing of Jamie Carroll at a home on Feb. 21, 2019.

Police say an altercation started after Waring accused several people inside a home at 2050 North Johnston of stealing his cell phone. Police say Waring left, then returned to the home. Then during another argument, investigators say a witness saw Waring point a gun at someone else inside the home.

Police say Carroll stepped into the front of the gun and began pushing the barrel back, also pushing Waring into a bedroom. Investigators say that is when Waring shot Carroll. Evidence presented at the trial suggested that Waring shot Carroll with a shotgun. The jury deliberated for more than four hours before returning its verdict.

Waring is a prior offender.

