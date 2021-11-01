Leaders say they weren’t aware of casino plans at Lake of the Ozarks until Friday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake of the Ozarks leaders say they learned about the news of the proposed casino Friday just before a news release.

The Osage Nation of Oklahoma announced plans to build a new casino.

“This is about the biggest leap that they have taken,” said Mike Leara, Chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission. “We know from the past that because Indian interest in coming to Missouri, but there are a lot of hurdles that are in front of them before something like that would happen.’

This would be Missouri’s first tribal casino.

“There are no tribal territories in the state of Missouri, and tribal casinos in other states are on tribal territory. So they generally work with those gaming commissions or gaming boards, whatever that state has, and it’s monitored or taxes are paid or what the arrangements are usually in conjunction with a gaming regulatory body of some sort,” said Leara.

The tribe says they plan to buy land in Miller County and build the casino there. There is no timeline on when the casino will be built.

