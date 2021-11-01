Missouri Department of Conservation shares the ins and outs of youth deer hunting weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The weekend of Oct. 29 marked the first round of youth hunting season in Missouri this year.

Youth hunters, ages six to 15, had the chance to hunt as long as they had a permit with them, which costs $8.50.

”This weekend is one of the many seasons we have here in Missouri. We call this the early youth season. The other youth season is right after Thanksgiving,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The department wants to stress that hunting is a family activity. During this time, children can be accompanied by an adult to offer hunting tips.

”We offer this season before everyone is out hunting in November, so this gives them a head start on hunting and it increases their chances of harvesting a deer,” said Skalicky. ″It’s a great activity, not only to harvest a meal for the table, but it’s a great way to get people interested in the outdoors.”

Skalicky shared important safety tips about youth hunting season. He stressed it’s an important reminder to go over gun safety because the younger ones tend to get more excited.

“Always be sure of your target before you pull your trigger, and make sure your safety is on until you pull your trigger,” said Skalicky. “Another aspect to stress is that hunting shouldn’t just be a single-person thing and it needs to be a family activity, which could even turn into a lifetime activity.”

