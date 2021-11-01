Advertisement

New trail on Lake Taneycomo opens Monday

New trail on Lake Taneycomo opens Monday.
New trail on Lake Taneycomo opens Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new eco-friendly trail opens Monday in Branson.

Eiserman Park trail covers 10,000 square feet. It encourages physical activity but is designed to keep tires out of the landfill.

Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook says the top one-and-a-half inches of the trail is made up of 3,000 recycled tires. And the water below the surface of the trail flows into Lake Taneycomo. The trail sits next to a senior community center and a neighborhood without sidewalks.

“I think there was a more comprehensive approach to senior wellness, we had a lot of activities indoors but this is a great opportunity to come outdoors because it’s an ADA accessible trail,” said Shook.

The trail is part of the Taneycomo Watershed project. Grants from Missouri State University, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and White River Valley Electric funded it.

The community can test out the trail today following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Woman dies, two others hurt in head-on crash on West Bypass in southwest Springfield
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride
Laila Sixkiller and her family are handing out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters in...
Springfield family hands out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Thieves steal thousands of dollars of property from a Springfield storage facility.
Thieves steal motorcycles from a storage facility in north Springfield
The Missouri DHSS removed 33 counties and jurisdictions from COVID-19 hotspot advisories on...
Missouri DHSS removes dozens of counties from list of COVID-19 hot spot advisories

Latest News

Police kill man at domestic dispute call in Joplin, Mo.
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election
New trail on Lake Taneycomo opens Monday
Greene County releases findings of Halloween sex offender checks