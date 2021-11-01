New trail on Lake Taneycomo opens Monday.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new eco-friendly trail opens Monday in Branson.

Eiserman Park trail covers 10,000 square feet. It encourages physical activity but is designed to keep tires out of the landfill.

Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook says the top one-and-a-half inches of the trail is made up of 3,000 recycled tires. And the water below the surface of the trail flows into Lake Taneycomo. The trail sits next to a senior community center and a neighborhood without sidewalks.

“I think there was a more comprehensive approach to senior wellness, we had a lot of activities indoors but this is a great opportunity to come outdoors because it’s an ADA accessible trail,” said Shook.

The trail is part of the Taneycomo Watershed project. Grants from Missouri State University, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and White River Valley Electric funded it.

The community can test out the trail today following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.