Advertisement

New York gun law in the crosshairs at the Supreme Court

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will review its first gun case in a decade when justices set their sights on a 108-year-old New York concealed carry restriction.

To legally carry a concealed handgun In New York, you have to prove doing so is necessary for your safety.

Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and a pair of his members argue the right to bear arms doesn’t end at your front door. Their case will be heard by the Supreme Court Wednesday.

“What New York State is doing is unconstitutional,” King said in a recent interview.

Other than violent felons, King would not say who should not be allowed to carry, brushing aside concerns that more guns in public spaces might lead to more violence.

“Maybe it’s time to see what happens if the average man has the ability to protect himself,” he said.

Seven states have laws like New York’s. Even if the justices limit their decision to just this case, legal experts on both sides of the question expect policymakers across the country to take notice and tailor their laws.

More than 80 groups submitted their own arguments to the court, including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“This is about the future of our country and our safety,” said Brady President Kris Brown.

Brown saud background checks and firearm licensing are the best tools governments have to prevent gun death and injury. She argued the second amendment must be balanced with every other promise in the constitution.

“All Americans deserve to live safely, securely, have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she said.

While there’s no shortage of legal arguments in this case, there are relatively few previous Supreme Court rulings for guidance.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Woman dies, two others hurt in head-on crash on West Bypass in southwest Springfield
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride
Laila Sixkiller and her family are handing out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters in...
Springfield family hands out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Thieves steal thousands of dollars of property from a Springfield storage facility.
Thieves steal motorcycles from a storage facility in north Springfield
The Missouri DHSS removed 33 counties and jurisdictions from COVID-19 hotspot advisories on...
Missouri DHSS removes dozens of counties from list of COVID-19 hot spot advisories

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Three candidates including two state senators have already announced that they're running for...
2 Missouri state senators, ER doctor among early candidates to replace Billy Long in U.S. House
Jonathan Garard.
Springfield Army veteran says attack in Afghanistan is ‘devastating on all levels’
U.S. Congressman Billy Long has announced he's seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by...
Long: Trump endorsement will play big part in Blunt’s Senate replacement
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House of Representatives pass FRA