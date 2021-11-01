Advertisement

The Place: Catch David Nail Playing at Midnight Rodeo on Thursday

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hailing from Kennett, MO, grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, David Nail, talks with Alyssa Kelly about his upcoming concert on Nov. 4th at Midnight Rodeo. Learn about all the obstacles David had to face through his musical journey to get to where he is today.

For more information about tickets to Thursday’s show, visit: www.davidnail.com

Doors open at 7 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

