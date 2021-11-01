The Place: Navigating political conversations around the dinner table

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Political analyst and author Kirsten Powers has penned a new book called Saving Grace: Speak Your Truth, Stay Centered, and Learn to Coexist with People Who Drive You Nuts. The book shares how to respectfully disagree with someone politically and give them grace.

Powers speaks with Michael Gibson about some helpful tips from her book that might come in handy during the holidays when gathering around family.

Order your copy here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/653308/saving-grace-by-kirsten-powers/

