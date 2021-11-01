Police kill man at disturbance call in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A man was killed by officers over the weekend in the city of Joplin, police there said.

Joseph Shane Endicott, 41, of Carl Junction, died Saturday after being shot by police who responded to a call of a disturbance, according to a Joplin Police Department news release.

The release said a caller to 911 reported being assaulted by an armed man just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and officers arrived minutes later. That’s when Endicott was shot, but police have not said whether Endicott was armed or what led to his shooting. Police also have not said how many officers fired their guns or which officer or officers shot Endicott. The officers’ names have not been released.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, police said. Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation, according to the release.

