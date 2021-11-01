Advertisement

Springfield family hands out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Laila Sixkiller and her family are handing out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters in...
Laila Sixkiller and her family are handing out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters in Springfield.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One Springfield family is offering quite the surprise for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening.

Laila Sixkiller and her family are handing out full-sized candy bars in her neighborhood near Grant Avenue.

Trick-or-treaters have a variety of tasty treats to choose from, including Snickers, M&M’s, Reese’s, Skittles and more of the top brands.

“We love Halloween, and wanted to be the house that’s known for having full size candy bars,” Sixkiller tells KY3.

It’s a tradition Sixkiller began four years ago. She hopes to keep it going and growing every year on Oct. 31.

HALLOWEEN 2021: Share your Halloween costumes & see others from around the Ozarks

