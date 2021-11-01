Springfield family hands out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters on Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One Springfield family is offering quite the surprise for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening.
Laila Sixkiller and her family are handing out full-sized candy bars in her neighborhood near Grant Avenue.
Trick-or-treaters have a variety of tasty treats to choose from, including Snickers, M&M’s, Reese’s, Skittles and more of the top brands.
“We love Halloween, and wanted to be the house that’s known for having full size candy bars,” Sixkiller tells KY3.
It’s a tradition Sixkiller began four years ago. She hopes to keep it going and growing every year on Oct. 31.
