Springfield’s Sunshine Street repaving project pushed back a week because of bad weather

By Joe Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anyone who has driven along Sunshine Street in Springfield has probably mumbled about the need to fix the rough spots and potholes that line one of the city’s busiest roadways.

This week (the first week of November) was supposed to signal a much-awaited solution to the problem as general contractor Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. was hired by the city to begin resurfacing Sunshine from Kansas Expressway eastward to Glenstone.

But mother nature intervened.

“The project did get pushed back because of rain and Blevins is on another project so it’s just a chain reaction,” explained Angela Nelson, the Project Manager for the City of Springfield.

The Sunshine repaving is part of a $2.9 million resurfacing project approved by voters as part of the 1/4-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax with additional money coming from a Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant.

The Sunshine portion of the project is $824,000. The rest of the money will be spent on repaving parts of National (between Kearney and Sunset) and Battlefield (between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone), both scheduled for the spring of 2022.

“We emphasized Sunshine being done first,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of maintenance that needs to be done on that roadway especially with the City Utility work that was recently done.”

Starting in May, City Utilities had been blocking the eastbound right-hand lane of Sunshine for around four months from Jefferson to National while doing water main replacement work. And while that project is now completed, the uneven concrete patches that were placed on the road left drivers feeling like they were riding a bucking bronco as they go along that stretch and it’s put some wear-and-tear on their car suspensions.

“We’re kind of thankful they did it (the CU project) before we went and paved it,” Nelson said.

The repaving is now scheduled to start this coming Sunday (Nov. 7) at 6 p.m. and will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The removal of existing pavement, called milling, will take place at night followed by resurfacing during the day.

The work will be done in sections with at least one lane of traffic open in both directions all the time.

“Every day they’ll be in a different location,” Nelson said. “Whatever they mill the night before is all they can pave the day-after so as soon as they get it cooled off, they’ll open it back up.”

With an average of over 30,000 cars on Sunshine Street every day, it’s bound to be a mess during the project.

Nelson’s advice?

“Just leave five-to-ten minutes early and if you can try to avoid Sunshine and take Campbell or Kansas to get to your destination,” she answered. “Just plan ahead.”

While the completion date is scheduled for sometime in December, the goal is to complete the project sooner.

“We’d like to get it done in a week or two,” Nelson said.

But more delays are always a possibility.

“You can’t lay anything if it’s a wet surface or a freezing surface so with the rain we’ve had lately, both of those are a concern,” Nelson said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

