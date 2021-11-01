Advertisement

On Your Side: What to buy in November

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are deals to be had in November.

Buy next year’s Halloween costume.

Prices are so low, it’s scary. 50-80% off. Plus, kids can play dress-up all year long.

Winterize your home.

A chill is in the air -- and it’s probably here to stay. Now’s the time when you’ll find deals on insulation, caulking and more. It’s a win-win. Save on these products and lower your heating bill.

Home improvement projects.

As people head into the holiday season, home improvement projects are put on the back burner. Take advantage of the not-so-long wait time to hire a pro. Plus snag end of the year deals on carpeting, flooring, and other renovation services.

Get ready for the Thanksgiving feast.

Stock up on baking essentials, flour, sugar and all the fixings. You’ll save the most if you buy in bulk. You’ll need food storage containers too. November is the best time of the year to buy all things food storage. Expect sales and coupons on foil, plastic wrap, bags, and containers.

Here’s your Black Friday forecast. You know you’ll save big on TVs, electronics, and toys. You’ll also save on fragrances, makeup and clothes. Many retailers are already offering what they call Black Friday deals.

As we’ve told you before, expect major delays this holiday season. Be flexible and shop now if you want all gifts under the tree by Christmas morning.

