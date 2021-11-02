Advertisement

4 arrested after string of thefts and break-ins in Branson, Mo. and surrounding communities

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested four for a string of thefts and break-ins in Branson and surrounding communities.

On October 25, Branson Police investigated a burglary at Lakeside Motors in Branson. Employee Paul Winchester says the thieves broke in through a window gaining access to car keys and titles.

“They took six cars by the time it was all done. They took all of our packets which held all of our titles and the second keys to our cars,” Winchester said.

Branson Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt says four are in custody. Investigators say Dylan Cron and Ariel Deatley have been charged with burglary and stealing. Deatley admitted to being a passenger in a Kia Sorento, one of the stolen vehicles from Lakeside motors as her boyfriend, Dylan Cron fled from Taney County deputies in a high-speed pursuit.

”We have filed our probable cause for two of them and the other two should be filed within the next couple days,” Eric Schmitt said.

The thefts impacted Taney, Stone, and Boone County, Arkansas. The thieves even stole from private residences.

”They were cutting catalytic converters and stealing those and anything else that was left unattended in vehicles that had any kind of value,” Schmitt said.

Police say most of the property stolen has been recovered.

”We had one family that was in visiting and they had a lot of merchandise taken and we were able to get most of it back to them,” Schmitt said.

Winchester says the dealership lost titles but has retrieved all but one stolen vehicle.

”The part of it that really bothers you is that it interrupts your business and it did no matter how hard we tried it still did,” said Winchester.

Schmitt says he encourages the community to not leave any valuables in their cars and if you notice anything suspicious immediately report it.

”We have a lot of people when we’re there taking reports to say, well I saw something suspicious but I didn’t want to call you because I didn’t want to bother you,” Schmitt said. “Call us, let us go to the call and determine what is important and what’s not.”

You can submit crime tips anonymously or you can call the citizen alert to crime hotline number at 417-334-1085

