City of Ash Grove looking to have Greene County Sheriff fill in as police chief amid vacancies

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Ash Grove is working to fill multiple empty police officer positions following a few resignations, including the police chief’s resignation on Friday.

The city approved the hire of a reserve officer at its council meeting on Monday night. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott also attended the meeting as city leaders worked to find a solution. His office will now be adding additional support.

“It’s very sad to say that we’re in a situation of needing to find other officers and that we’re needing to find a new chief,” Ash Grove Mayor Les Gardner said during council. “But things happen, attrition happens, personality clashes, whatever you want to chalk it up to.”

Gardner reassured city leaders and those in attendance that filling any police vacancies is a top priority. This followed another resignation during the meeting. Gardner read an additional resignation letter to the crowd.

”It saddens me that it has come to this,” he said, after reading the resignation letter. “It saddens me that there were some other issues that made him make this decision along with our chief.”

Council members said during the meeting that the city only has one officer remaining. That officer is currently on disability. Other council members said these resignations came abruptly.

”It was not communicated to the council in a timely manner and we wish they would’ve given us some leeway to help,” Alderwoman Diana Simpson told KY3 prior to the meeting.

The chief and a few other departed officers have since taken other jobs.

“Our chief recently left last week and he notified us to put in his two weeks and went up to a town north of St. Louis to a bigger police department to better his career,”Gardner told KY3 prior to the meeting. “We want to change and build another great police department as we had. We have several positions to fill. We’ve had a couple of other officers that have gone on to different careers.”

The city hired another reserve officer for the time being but also plans to have Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott step in.

“Basically I’ll come in and assist not only looking for a new police chief but assist in running the department,” Arnott told KY3. ”We’ll come in and do an inventory, basically kind of get everything ready for a new police chief to come in and step in the role and just takeover and start hiring new officers.”

Sheriff Arnott said he took similar steps when Fair Grove had a police chief vacancy last year.

“Did it for Fair Grove and had a great experience,” he said. “Learned a lot about city council issues and was able to help them. And then we have a great relationship as we have with the Ash Grove Police Department. We’ll continue to have a great relationship with them. And the deputies will supplement their shortage until they can get back up to speed.”

The city attorney has to review the proposal and will sign off on the Sheriff’s interim position in the coming days. Mayor Gardner said he expects to have an emergency council meeting later this week to finalize Sheriff Arnott’s temporary appointment. Arnott would not receive any additional pay for accepting the position.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.