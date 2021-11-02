Firefighters investigate deadly house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Woodbine around 8 a.m.

Investigators say they do not know what started the fire. They say the age of the building with add-ons made it more difficult to fight.

