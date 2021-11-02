Advertisement

Judge grants motion in case of Timothy Norton, accused in kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater

Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A Dallas County judge set a bond hearing for one of two men accused in the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater.

A judge granted a motion for continuance in the case of Timothy Norton on Tuesday. Neither Norton nor his attorney appeared in court. A judge set Norton’s next court date for November 23. A judge ordered him held without bond.

Norton and accomplice James Phelps face kidnapping charges in the Rainwater case. Authorities reported the woman missing in late July. KY3 News first broke the news of the kidnapping case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

Phelps returns to court on November 19. His attorneys requested a new judge in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

