Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a woman killed in a head-on crash in southwest Springfield on Sunday.

Linda J. Ward, 72, of Springfield, died in the crash as a passenger. The crash injured the two drivers involved.

Investigators say the crash happened in the 2200 block of South West Bypass around 8 a.m. The initial investigation indicated a 2016 Chevy Silverado was being driven northbound on West Bypass when it crossed over the median and struck a southbound 2018 Honda Passport head-on.  Ward was a passenger in the Honda.

Officers ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. This motor vehicle crash marks the 27th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

