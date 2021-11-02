FREEZE WARNING: Preparing your plants and flowers for winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a chance for freezing temperatures this week in the Ozarks and that could impact your plants and flowers outside.

Kay Frazier with Carson’s Nurseries said the rule of thumb is if it’s 45 degrees or lower outside to take your plants in or cover them.

She said even if the Ozarks gets another warm-up, it’s still not worth it to take your plants back out because of the temperature shock.

If you’re still holding onto your outside garden, Frazier said to add a cold frame that will cover and help maintain ground heat along with supplementary light for things like lettuce, spinach, or carrots.

If you recently planted a tree, she recommends wrapping it with a tree wrap that keeps moisture inside the leaves and keeps them from drying out.

“We warn them about that,” said Frazier. “We warn them about deer damage. If you’re going to put the investment of the money into these trees because plant material like everything else is going up. You put that kind of money on it, it’s just good to be proactive and try to protect it.”

She said a good way to remember is to put the wrap on at Thanksgiving and take it off at Easter. Frazier said it doesn’t have to be on all of the time but especially when it freezes.

It is also a good time to plant bulbs like tulips and daffodils because they have to go through a chilling period before blooming in the spring. She said if you’re not ready to part with outdoor flowers or plants, pansies and hostas can withstand freezing temperatures.

Frazier said you can keep your soil for next year and to put any unwanted plants or flowers in your compost.

