Springfield nonprofit receiving grant to feed the needy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield non-profit will receive $50,000 to get more food to needy families.

“We’re hoping to increase our production at these community gardens by about 20 percent by the time the grant is over,” said Anneliese Kerr of the Springfield Community Garden. “So many of these spots are needing a bit more infrastructure. For example, like sinks to process, maybe sheds to store tools for volunteering.”

Missouri Department of Agriculture gave a grant to the Springfield Community Gardens. The garden group plans to use part of it to make improvements at nine of the 17 gardens around Greene County.

