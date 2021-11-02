Springfield Police Department reports rise in officer recruiting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is reporting a rise in officer recruiting after more than a year of struggling to fill positions.

The goal for the January academy is to have about 20-25 recruits, which recruiting officer Greg Anderson expects will fill up quickly. However, Officer Anderson says it’s going to take a while for current officers to feel any relief.

”You gotta think six months of training in the academy and then three months in field training before they’re allowed to be out by themselves,” Officer Anderson says. “We’re talking nine months from January so we’re talking September or October of next year before a significant bump in staffing is going to happen.”

Officer Anderson says recruitment for the department is starting to turn around, after seeing low academy numbers and dozens of officer positions left unfilled.

“That’s lucky for the citizens of Springfield, it’s starting to swing in a positive way,” Officer Anderson says.

There are 44 sworn officer positions open within SPD. That’s down from a high of over 50 this summer.

Officer Anderson says the incentives offered by the police department play a major role in that.

“95-98% of our applicants have visible tattoos so far in 2021,” Officer Anderson says. “That’s a huge selling point believe it or not.”

Recruit Jordyn Dunacusky says she joined the force to be able to interact within the community and be able to help people.

“Prior to this I was a social worker,” Dunacusky says. “I did that for about five years and we worked closely with police. That’s kind of where it started my interest with it and it blossomed from there.”

Dunacusky is the first in her family to go into law enforcement, moving from Tulsa to Springfield specifically to join SPD.

Dunacusky graduates from the academy on November 9.

“The more of us, the more crime prevention we can do and better serve our community,” Dunacusky says.

Another one of SPD’s incentives is a rise in pay. Officer Anderson says recruits start at a $41,000 salary and when they graduate, it increases to $46,000.

“We’re one of four police academy’s in the state that actually pay the recruits to attend,” Officer Anderson says. “That’s a big selling point in recruiting. A lot of other folks require you to pay for your own training. We have high standards, high quality of training.”

More on the Springfield Police Department and the September academy can be found here.

Upcoming testing dates in 2022 are:

January 7, 2022

February 11th

March 11th

April 8th

May 20th

June 17th

July 15th

August 12th

September 16th

October 14th

November 18th

