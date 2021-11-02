Advertisement

Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) looks on during an NFL football game,...
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The teams made the announcement Tuesday, hours before the NFL’s trade deadline.

The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help, though Ingram did sit out Pittsburgh’s win over Cleveland on Sunday with what the team called a groin injury.

Ingram spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in July. He played a fair amount early in the season while Steelers star T.J. Watt and second-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith dealt with injuries.

Ingram’s snaps declined as October wore on. He was on the field for just 17 plays during a win over Seattle on Oct. 17.

The 32-year-old Ingram had one sack and 10 tackles in six games with Pittsburgh.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

