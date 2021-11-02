Upgrades to Transportation Management Center of the Ozarks to improve traffic throughout the region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving throughout the Ozarks can be a struggle at times. It’s why traffic engineers are working to find ways to keep traffic moving.

“I think there are so many people so it’s so hard to drive, trying to get where you need to go in a timely manner,” said Robyn Stock.

She says she’s often frustrated with getting around.

“I think the lights could be a little bit better so you’re not sitting there waiting for 10 or 15 minutes while everybody else is going,” she said.

Springfield and Missouri Department of Transportation Engineers say they often struggle too.

Marc Lewis MoDOT Traffic Center Manager says, “Do we need to add a traffic signal here? Do we need to add additional lanes on I44 because of those increased traffic demands?”

Those demands are why local and state engineers are working together to improve your drive and safety.

“Technology is always changing. Five years ago we didn’t have this system in place. The software, it was four or five different systems trying to get things running,” said Lewis.

MoDOT is partnering with the city of Springfield to install updated software to its current traffic systems.

The software will provide integrated traffic management functionality for incidents, roadwork, and special events.

Springfield Traffic Engineer Tom Dancey said, “The software is enhanced above what we currently have.”

The upgraded system at the Transportation Management Center of the Ozarks in Springfield will be the same used at the center in Saint Louis.

This will help MoDOT improve the work it does throughout the region.

“It will make it much easier for our operators to be more efficient on what they’re doing,” said Dancey.

It will also allow the Transporation Management Center of the Ozarks to expand its capabilities throughout the region.

“We have Newton County. We have Lawrence County coming in. We have Branson information. We have all this information in. Hopefully, with the new system, we will be able to tie it into the software. With the growth of the region we have to make those changes,” said Lewis.

This will help make for a better commute for drivers, like Stock.

“I hope that it helps. Improvements are great,” she said.

The total cost for the three-year contract is estimated at $293,329.

Springfield will be responsible for 25% of actual costs, not to exceed $73,332.25. That funding will come from the 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax that is already in the city’s budget.

