Voters in Nixa, Mo. turn out for mayoral recall election

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The biggest turnout for the November election in the Ozarks is in Nixa.

Voters are deciding whether to recall Mayor Brian Steele. When COVID-19 cases spiked in 2020, he ordered a mask mandate. Backers of the recall say a full vote of the council, not Mayor Steele, should have ordered the mandate back in April.

The recall is the only issue on the ballot for voters in Nixa.

″I wanna vote because it’s important for a community, it’s important to make sure everybody’s views are heard,” said Daniel Stilton. “We vote every year all the time.”

Lawrence County voters will decide on a law enforcement sale tax. Voters in Laclede County will decide on a tax to improve the Lebanon library. Voters will also decide tax issues for a few fire protection districts.

CLICK HERE to see sample ballots for your county. Polls close at 7 p.m.

