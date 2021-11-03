Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers tests positive ahead of matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KY3) - Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The league ruled Rodgers out for Sunday. Green Bay backup quarter Jordan Love will make his first NFL start. The kickoff is at 3 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Packers (7-1) placed practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, leaving the Packers without a backup quarterback.

The Chiefs (4-4) defeated the New York Giants Monday night 20-17.

