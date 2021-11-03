Aaron Rodgers tests positive ahead of matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KY3) - Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The league ruled Rodgers out for Sunday. Green Bay backup quarter Jordan Love will make his first NFL start. The kickoff is at 3 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will make his first NFL start in place of Rodgers.https://t.co/jyg0rNIzmH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 3, 2021

The Packers (7-1) placed practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, leaving the Packers without a backup quarterback.

The Chiefs (4-4) defeated the New York Giants Monday night 20-17.

