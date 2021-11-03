Advertisement

Investigators identify Ash Grove, Mo. man killed in house fire

Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified a man killed in a house fire in Ash Grove on Tuesday.

Loren Davis, 50, died in the fire.

Investigators say the fire at the home in the 600 block of Woodbine was ruled as accidental. Firefighters say the age of the building with additions made it more difficult to fight.

Neighbor Pam Deckard described Davis as a long-time friend. She says he suffered from limited eyesight.

