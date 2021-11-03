Advertisement

Braves win first World Series title since 1995

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

Max Fried allowed four hits over six innings for the win.

Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title, about 9 1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at 86.

The loss left Houston’s 72-year-old Dusty Baker still seeking his first title as a manager.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Springfield man to life in prison after argument over a missing cell phone
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Woman dies, two others hurt in head-on crash on West Bypass in southwest Springfield
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election
Laila Sixkiller and her family are handing out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters in...
Springfield family hands out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Lake of the Ozarks leaders react to possible casino plans

Latest News

SPS district
Debate over student masking requirements heats up in Springfield
Mother of Willard marine discusses suicide prevention
Mother of Willard, Mo. Marine discusses suicide prevention; White House launches new initiative
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe...
LA County to pay $2.5M to settle Kobe crash photo lawsuits
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas