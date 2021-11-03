Bellerive in St. Louis County to host Presidents Cup in 2030

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another significant golf event is coming to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis County, though it’s still nine years away.

Officials said at a news conference on Wednesday that Bellerive will be the site of the 2030 Presidents Cup, a biennial tournament in which golfers from the U.S. compete against a team of golfers from around the world, except for Europe. The U.S. and Europe compete against each other in a separate event, the Ryder Cup.

Bellerive hosted the 2018 PGA Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship, among several other golf tournaments.

The Presidents Cup was launched in 1994. A news release from the PGA says St. Louis is the seventh host city for the event. The U.S. team has won 11 of the 13 events, with one tie. The only loss was in 1998.

