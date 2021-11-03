Camden County deputies seize drugs and firearms during bust

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested one man after a drug bust in Camden County.

The bust happened Wednesday. Members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a home in Camden County. Officers seized 52 grams of methamphetamine, six firearms, various prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, and one digital device.

The man remains jailed pending formal charges.

