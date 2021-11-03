Camden County deputies seize drugs and firearms during bust
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested one man after a drug bust in Camden County.
The bust happened Wednesday. Members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a home in Camden County. Officers seized 52 grams of methamphetamine, six firearms, various prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, and one digital device.
The man remains jailed pending formal charges.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.