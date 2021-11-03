City Utilities of Springfield shares how to save money freezing temperatures arrive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing temperatures are going to hit the Ozarks over the next few days.

Joel Alexander of City Utilities of Springfield says if you don’t prepare properly, you may have a higher utility bill.

“You want to make sure you’re investing in your home so that you have your home working as efficiently as possible and saving money for you, on a daily basis,” said Alexander.

Alexander said now is the perfect time to gear up your home for the winter, to save you money.

“Adding a proper amount of insulation is going to give you savings year-round and comfort year-round.

Bob Bowman, the assistant manager of Westlake Ace Hardware in Springfield, said using caulk and weather-strips around your windows and doors saves you money as well.

“Any kind of air infiltration in the wintertime is gonna make your house cold. So it’s best to stop those leaks and save on utilities,” said Bowman. “They’ll keep you a lot warmer in your room too.”

Bowman said these take minutes to put on and are very easy to apply.

Alexander also said putting your garden hose away can save you thousands of dollars because if frozen, it could rupture pipes.

“The water can build up within that garden hose within that pipe and go in,” said Alexander. “So it can do quite a bit of damage.”

Bowman said putting a faucet cover on could save you a lot of trouble in the spring, compared to if you left it alone.

“As soon as you turn on your water in the spring, you’re going to have a surprise, you’ll have water running underneath your house,” said Bowman. “Or if you have a finished basement or something, it could do a lot of internal damage inside your walls.”

City Utilities reminds you to close the outside vents to crawl spaces. And ‘smart’ thermostats turn off when you leave the house.

Alexander said doing all of these things can save you money even after the winter season.

“It’s just an investment in your home that’s going to pay dividends either in the long run or on a monthly basis as we go through the winter heating season,” said Alexander.

Alexander says clean your furnace so it is safe to use during the winter months.

