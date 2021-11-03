Crime Stoppers: Police need your help locating man wanted in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police want your help to find an accused burglar.

Officers say Talon Williams, 28, faces second-degree burglary and stealing charges in Greene County.

Detectives say he’s suspected in Greene County car thefts, burglaries, and assaults. Williams has several tattoos on his face and neck, including a spider web and a cross.

If you have seen Williams, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to a conviction.

