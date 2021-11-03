Debate over student masking requirements heats up in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The debate over masking requirements for kids at school is firing up again. This time an argument was laid out for the Springfield School Board.

District officials say parents have been voicing their opinions at their meetings for weeks.

But the conversation is picking up steam after other local districts have relaxed their masking rules for students.

“Yes there were some who were opposed this evening,” said Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools referring to a board meeting held Tuesday night.

Emily Smith is one of those parents.

“They absolutely do not need to be mandated in any situation,” she said.

“There were also people who spoke in favor of masking,” said Hall.

Parents like Jen Simmons.

“The requirement for all to mask has been a way to live up to that commitment to providing a safe environment for all students,” she said.

“I think most people appreciate the school district for relying on the public health experts who know best about what we should be doing,” said Hall.

He says that although some in the community have spoken out against the district’s masking requirements for students most have shown their support since the start of this school year.

“Every decision that SPS has made and will continue to make will be driven by science, not public opinion and in consultation with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department,” said Hall.

He says that includes following guidance on how best to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

However, many parents say they will continue to make their voices heard no matter which side they support.

“The health decisions of your 25,000 students should never have been allowed to be a one size fits all type of rule,” said parent Stephanie Sproule.

Simmons said, “As a mother, as a pastor, as a member of our community I am deeply grateful that the health and care of our students have been the core of your work in our changing world.”

“Until those students are eligible to receive the vaccine and the opportunity to develop full immunity, we have an obligation, a moral obligation to protect their health and that’s what we’re committed to doing,” said Hall.

Tuesday, the FDA granted emergency approval for children ages 5 to 11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Springfield district officials say they plan on holding vaccine clinics soon. An official announcement will be made next week.

Hall says that if a vast majority of students go through the full immunization process they could revisit their masking requirements early next year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

