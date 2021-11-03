Firefighters battle large house fire at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo. battled a large house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on Christopher Drive. The home sits along the lake in a gated community.
Several fire departments assisted. We do not know of any injuries.
We have a crew on the scene. Watch for more developments.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.