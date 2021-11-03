Firefighters battle large house fire at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo. battled a large house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on Christopher Drive. The home sits along the lake in a gated community.

Several fire departments assisted. We do not know of any injuries.

We have a crew on the scene. Watch for more developments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.