FREEZE WARNING: Springfield’s City Utilities shares how to winterize your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is November. The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for much of the Ozarks into Thursday morning.

As the temperatures begin to fall, Springfield’s City Utilities wants to help you save money on your energy bills. CU’s Joel Alexander reminds you to properly insulate your house and seal up leaks in your windows and doors to get rid of potential increases in utility bills. Alexander said these leaks could be detrimental to your bill.

“It’s going to impact your utility bills,” said Alexander. “That cold air from outside is going to come in through those cracks in doors and windows, even the areas of where insulation would be if help. That’s going to allow that cold air to come in and also that warm air that you’re heating your home with is going to escape out those openings.”

Alexander also said this is the perfect time to prepare for even colder temperatures.

“If your proactive you’re not only prepared for winter and this particular blast of fall cold weather, you’re going to be prepared year-round,” said Alexander. “Your home is going to be better insulated. Your home is going to be better prepared for not only the cold winter months but also through the warmer summer months.”

Track the latest forecast from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team by clicking HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.