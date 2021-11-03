Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Arkansas man in $100 million fraud case

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVACA, Ark. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a western Arkansas man on health care fraud charges, alleging he made false billings of more than $100 million for drug and COVID-19 testing at laboratories he owns or manages.

Billy Joe Taylor, 42, of Lavaca was indicted Tuesday on the charges. According to federal prosecutors, Taylor submitted the false or fraudulent claims to Medicare between February 2017 and May 2021.

The indictment alleges that Taylor then used the money to buy luxury cars that included a Rolls Royce, jewelry, guitars and real estate.

He was charged with 16 counts of health care fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property. An arraignment is set for Nov. 23.

Each of the counts is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Taylor told Arkansas Business earlier this year that the allegations against him were “completely erroneous and false.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Man dies in house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.
With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, a widespread freeze is expected over much...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze warning in effect tonight
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temperatures tonight
With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, a widespread freeze is expected over much...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze warning in effect tonight
Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the fifth hole during the final round of the PGA...
Bellerive in St. Louis County to host Presidents Cup in 2030
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Investigators identify Ash Grove, Mo. man killed in house fire