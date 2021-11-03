Mother of Willard, Mo. Marine discusses suicide prevention; White House launches new initiative

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A new initiative to reduce active military and veteran suicides is underway.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced plans to reduce suicide by raising awareness and improving gun safety. Part of the initiative involves awareness and training campaigns and new regulations to increase the availability of gun storage products.

The plan calls for federal agencies, including the U.S. Defense Department, Homeland Security, the Justice Department, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Transportation’s emergency medical services office to create public awareness campaigns to encourage safer storage of guns and training for counselors, crisis responders, and others.

The effort also includes the Justice Department finalizing a rule that was first proposed in 2016 and would require stores that sell firearms to also offer secure gun storage and safety devices, the White House said. The concept is based on improving lethal means safety, which is a voluntary practice to reduce one’s suicide risk by limiting access to items that can cause self-harm. Those items can include firearms, medications, and sharp objects.

One Willard mother spoke with KY3 about her efforts to reduce suicide deaths. Kathy Davis lost her son Kindall Johnson to suicide back in 2015.

”We just didn’t see it coming,” she said. “And you know, October 17, 2015, he took his life. He was 22-years-old.”

A big part of her life today is advocating for change. She started her organization called “Change a Life, Make a Difference.”

”Everybody needs something different in their journey,” Davis said. “They may need a gym membership, they may need just a counselor, or just need a friend or financial assistance. A lot of our military come home and they’re the sole source of support for their family. And they won’t take off work. They won’t take money off the table for their family to go get the help they might need. And we try to help them with that.”

If veterans are in crisis, Davis said they let them know the organization is not a crisis line.

“We’ll help you make that call,” she said. “We’ll sit with you, we’ll listen to you. We’ll just figure it out together.”

Federal data from 2019 shows 17 veterans die by suicide each day. The rate of veteran suicides in 2019 was more than 52% higher than other Americans. Firearms were used in about 69% of veteran suicides in 2019 compared to nearly 48% of non-veteran adult suicides.

Davis said storing guns outside the home may be helpful for some people.

“There are a couple of states that have firearm safekeeping,” she said. “So if you feel like you’re in your dark place and your depression, they have a place for you to hold your weapon until you feel better and until you’re not in that dark place. It’s not taking their weapon away or anything.”

But when it comes to safe home storage, she said that might not necessarily be a solution.

”If they don’t have that gun, there are other methods,” David said. “If they’re in that dark place they’re gonna find an alternative method.”

Instead, Davis says spreading awareness is the best solution.

”I wish there was a billboard on every main street in Springfield that had the crisis line on it,” she said. “I’ve talked to a couple of people and they have no idea there is a vet center on South Campbell. They don’t have Burrell’s phone number. They don’t have that crisis text number.”

Davis said she worries the issue is a growing one, not just among military and veterans.

“Our numbers are rising in Springfield,” she said. “There are more men that take their lives than women. Women have more attempts. Before it gets to that point we’re hoping just bringing awareness to the problem in our community we can help someone. Somebody knows someone. It’s a network. There’s always someone that can help.”

The federal government will also create maps to help people find places to safely store guns outside of their homes, officials said. Officials will also expand efforts within the Department of Veterans Affairs focused on suicide prevention and safety planning, along with training for family members of people who could be at higher risk for suicide, administration officials said.

