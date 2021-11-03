The Place: Mysterious cannonball at Smallin Civil War Cave

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After finding a Civil War-era cannonball in his backyard, an Ozark man brought it to Smallin Civil War Cave to be researched and identified. Determining the cannonball was real, its unique story takes the old saying “history in your own backyard” to new heights.

