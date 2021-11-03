The Place: Yummy chocolate pretzel bark recipe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the very first Mel’s Diner! Melanie Steen is in the kitchen with a delicious recipe for the perfect holiday treat called Chocolate Pretzel Bark.

Here’s the recipe used on the show: https://www.justapinch.com/recipes/dessert/candy/im-gonna-need-a-moment-pretzel-bark.html

