Advertisement

Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band dies

Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.
Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.

His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Tuesday asking for prayers.

“Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!” she said.

The Gap Band was formed in the late 1960s by brothers Charlie, Robert and Ronnie Wilson, the sons of a Pentecostal minister, the band’s website said.

The band was known for hits in the late 70s and early 80s such as “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Outstanding” and “Party Train.”

The Gap Band was named after the Black business hub in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma - Greenwood, Archer and Pine streets, which they shortened to “Gap.”

Further details of Ronnie Wilson’s death were not disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Man dies in house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election
With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, a widespread freeze is expected over much...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze warning in effect tonight

Latest News

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Reports: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father admits killing man he believed sold his daughter into sex trafficking, police say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the...
Aaron Rodgers tests positive ahead of matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs