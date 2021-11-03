Advertisement

Small businesses in the Ozarks notice an impact from supply chain issues

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a never-ending domino effect that’s impacting small businesses right here in the Ozarks. First COVID-19, then staffing shortages and supply chain issues followed suit.

“We can’t get straws right now,” said Stephanie Wigger, Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery. “There have been weeks we couldn’t get napkins, to-go boxes have tripled in price, gloves have quadrupled in price. Last year, oil was $19 for five gallons. Now, it’s $45 for five gallons.”

Stephanie Wigger is the owner of Farm Fresh Steakhouse And Bakery in Nixa and just last week she had to raise her prices 10%.

Over on Commercial Street in Springfield, Joseph Gidman is in a similar boat. He co-owns Van Gogh’s Eeterie, Café Cusco, and Chabom Teas & Spices.

”I’ll get shorted on eggs,” said Gidman. “We get shorted on milk. We get shorted on flour. we get shorted on rice.”

He is also noticing a shortage of mugs in his retail store. With the holiday months coming up they’re a popular item.

“They can’t get their glazes for the mugs or some of the materials to go into the clay or the ceramic or the stoneware was still imported from overseas.”

Both of the small businesses owners are pushing through, but the daily battles can be discouraging.

“I’ve been in the business 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Wigger. “There have been bad seasons. This is going into two years and it’s getting worse.”

At this point, they haven’t reached the final straw and they don’t plan to give up.

“There comes a point where I wake up in the morning sometimes and I’m like I just can’t do this anymore,” said Gidman. “At the end of the day, it’s still my passion. It’s still my love. It’s my babies. We’ve become part of a community that is my home. It’s my family.”

Both owners said the way you can help small businesses during this difficult time is to eat and shop local. Also, to understand that it’s not their fault if prices increase.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

