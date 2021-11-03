Springfield City Council committee makes first recommendation on how to spend part of $40 million in federal pandemic relief funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week the Springfield City Council’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee met to go over the results of a community survey that will help them determine how to allocate the $40 million available to the city.

For now at least it’s a one-time-only gift from the federal government with general guidelines as to how the money can be used, but the committee has already made its first recommendation with many more to come.

“This is our only chance to do it so we need to make sure to get it right,” said Springfield Mayor Pro Tem Matt Simpson, who chairs the ARPA Committee.

The process started with public feedback in the form of questionnaires sent out to 5,000 randomly selected households in the fall.

The funding categories ranked in order of importance are:

Public safety and crime prevention (55%)

Homeless and housing services (40%)

Community health and wellness (37%)

Premium pay for essential workers (36%)

Stabilizing and revitalizing neighborhoods (29%)

Quality of Life (29%)

Economic recovery and growth (24%)

Public facility preservation and enhancement (22%).

At Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the survey Cora Scott, Springfield’s Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement, explained that the categories were already set on the questionnaire and it was left up to the respondents to give feedback by ranking their importance.

Each category on the questionnaire also had an explanation as to what that category covered.

Public safety and crime prevention was given the top priority by a 55 percent to 40 percent margin over homeless and housing services.

“Public safety and crime prevention was defined as investments in public safety programs, facilities and equipment,” Scott explained. “Also to support crime prevention initiatives and police response including enhanced code enforcement.”

But with difficulty in hiring and keeping workers who provide safety and crime prevention, the committee decided its first recommendation would be to provide incentive payments to all the city’s full-time police, fire and health care workers to encourage them to stay on the job.

“They’ve been on the front-lines of the pandemic and this is something we felt like was an immediate need,” Simpson said. “We’re structuring it in a way where we have retention payments over three years for a total of $6,000 so we can keep those individuals and continue the great work that they are doing.”

That recommendation, which will take out a rough estimate of $5-6 million from the $40 million total, will be evaluated by the full council soon with the $6,000 per-person over a three-year period potentially becoming available in early 2022.

So what about the rest of the money and all those other priority areas mentioned in the public survey?

Simpson says in the coming months the committee will put together a comprehensive plan that will encompass the rest of the recommendations including homeless and housing services, community health and revitalizing neighborhoods.

“It’s kind of a foundational thing,” Simpson said of taking care of the retention money first. “We need to make sure that we have the people there to provide a safe community first and then we can work on all these other issues.”

And when it comes to making those hard decisions Simpson said there are many things to analyze but one overriding consideration the committee tries to keep in mind.

“It’s looking at the number of people impacted per-dollar-spent,” he said. “We need to use this money in a way that’s not just going to make a difference now, but is going to make a difference for years or decades to come.”

The committee will also be coordinating its efforts with county and state governments who have their own pandemic relief funds as well. The Springfield committee is comprised of Simpson, Councilmen Andy Lear and Abe McGull and Councilwoman Heather Hardinger. For more information and all Committee materials, visit springfieldmo.gov/ARPA.

