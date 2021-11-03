Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Health Department taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for ages 5-11

A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.,...
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced it is taking appointments for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11 following state approval.

The state approval follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vote to recommend pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to help protect children against COVID-19. The CDC is reporting a 91% efficacy rate among children in the 5-11 age group after conducting clinical trials of the pediatric vaccine.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages parents to take the step to vaccinate their children now that the vaccine is available. With the five to 17 age range making up nearly one in five cases from October 11 to October 24, the emergency approval of the child-sized Pfizer/BioNTech will help protect our young residents from COVID-19 and its variants.

Pediatric vaccine doses will be available and distributed at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield Rd. (old Toys R Us) beginning Thursday.  Due to increasing demand, an appointment is required for children to be accommodated. Parents can make a vaccine appointment for their child with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department by visiting vaccine417.com or calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department continues to be a resource for residents who may have questions or concerns regarding the pediatric dose of Pfizer/BioNTech. We also encourage parents to contact their child’s pediatric doctor to learn more about the vaccine and what steps to take next. Additionally, we recommend before parents bring their child to a vaccination site, they ensure a pediatric dose is available. A pediatric dose is smaller than the regular dose of Pfizer/BioNTech and will be labeled differently.

All approved doses and booster shots, including the child-sized Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, are currently available at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E Battlefield Rd.  Appointments are limited, please check back frequently for new openings if none are available. The health department will be announcing additional opportunities for children to get vaccinated in the coming days, more information will be available at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Man dies in house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.
Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.
With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, a widespread freeze is expected over much...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze warning in effect tonight

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Latham says the district is looking to drop...
Springfield Public Schools’ superintendent hints to date for ending masking mandate
An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
Missouri makes COVID-19 vaccine available for children 5-11
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 950 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 550 new cases
Grand jury indicts Arkansas man in $100 million fraud case