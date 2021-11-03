Springfield-Greene Health Department taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for ages 5-11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced it is taking appointments for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11 following state approval.

The state approval follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vote to recommend pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to help protect children against COVID-19. The CDC is reporting a 91% efficacy rate among children in the 5-11 age group after conducting clinical trials of the pediatric vaccine.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages parents to take the step to vaccinate their children now that the vaccine is available. With the five to 17 age range making up nearly one in five cases from October 11 to October 24, the emergency approval of the child-sized Pfizer/BioNTech will help protect our young residents from COVID-19 and its variants.

Pediatric vaccine doses will be available and distributed at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield Rd. (old Toys R Us) beginning Thursday. Due to increasing demand, an appointment is required for children to be accommodated. Parents can make a vaccine appointment for their child with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department by visiting vaccine417.com or calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department continues to be a resource for residents who may have questions or concerns regarding the pediatric dose of Pfizer/BioNTech. We also encourage parents to contact their child’s pediatric doctor to learn more about the vaccine and what steps to take next. Additionally, we recommend before parents bring their child to a vaccination site, they ensure a pediatric dose is available. A pediatric dose is smaller than the regular dose of Pfizer/BioNTech and will be labeled differently.

All approved doses and booster shots, including the child-sized Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, are currently available at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E Battlefield Rd. Appointments are limited, please check back frequently for new openings if none are available. The health department will be announcing additional opportunities for children to get vaccinated in the coming days, more information will be available at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.