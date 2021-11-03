Springfield Public Schools’ superintendent hints to date for ending masking mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Latham says the district is looking to drop its face mask mandate by the middle of January.

It could come even sooner, depending on the cases of COVID-19. Superintendent Latham noted encouraging COVID-19 rates coupled with vaccine access for virtually all SPS students is what’s making this plan possible.

Protesters again gathered Wednesday asking for the district to drop the mask mandate immediately.

“Leave it up to the decision of the parent,” said Attorney Kristi Fulnecky. “Because if the parent wants to mask their kid then they should be able to mask their child. If they do not want to mask their child then let them do that. It’s not a rational decision when you don’t even have a state of emergency.”

School leaders say they are working with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to monitor cases.

“(The) health department has been a fantastic partner,” said Stephen Hall of the Springfield Public Schools. “They’ve been around the table with us regularly, meeting with us to review the data analyze our best practices to ensure we are doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and helping us to implement that policy. Everything we’ve done has been with their review and their blessing.”

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval for children ages five-to-11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Springfield school leaders plan on holding vaccine clinics soon with an official announcement expected next week. President Biden calls vaccinating children a major step forward in our fight against COVID-19.

