Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools’ superintendent hints to date for ending masking mandate

Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Latham says the district is looking to drop...
Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Latham says the district is looking to drop its face mask mandate by the middle of January.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Latham says the district is looking to drop its face mask mandate by the middle of January.

It could come even sooner, depending on the cases of COVID-19. Superintendent Latham noted encouraging COVID-19 rates coupled with vaccine access for virtually all SPS students is what’s making this plan possible.

Protesters again gathered Wednesday asking for the district to drop the mask mandate immediately.

“Leave it up to the decision of the parent,” said Attorney Kristi Fulnecky. “Because if the parent wants to mask their kid then they should be able to mask their child. If they do not want to mask their child then let them do that. It’s not a rational decision when you don’t even have a state of emergency.”

School leaders say they are working with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to monitor cases.

“(The) health department has been a fantastic partner,” said Stephen Hall of the Springfield Public Schools. “They’ve been around the table with us regularly, meeting with us to review the data analyze our best practices to ensure we are doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and helping us to implement that policy. Everything we’ve done has been with their review and their blessing.”

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval for children ages five-to-11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Springfield school leaders plan on holding vaccine clinics soon with an official announcement expected next week. President Biden calls vaccinating children a major step forward in our fight against COVID-19.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Man dies in house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.
Two drivers killed in a crash in Purdy, Mo.
With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, a widespread freeze is expected over much...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze warning in effect tonight

Latest News

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
Missouri makes COVID-19 vaccine available for children 5-11
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Springfield-Greene Health Department taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for ages 5-11
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 950 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 550 new cases
Grand jury indicts Arkansas man in $100 million fraud case