Advertisement

Starbucks reveals this year’s holiday cups

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Of course, it’s not just cups. Holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

It’s also served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.

The new cups will start hitting Starbucks locations Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify woman killed in crash on Sunday in southwest Springfield
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Firefighters battle fire in Ash Grove Tuesday.
Firefighters investigate deadly house fire in Ash Grove, Mo.
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election
With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, a widespread freeze is expected over much...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze warning in effect tonight

Latest News

Retailers are struggling to keep ammunition on the shelf, and gun store owners say there are...
Ammunition shortage leads to price increase before deer season
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
COVID-19 vaccine campaign expands to elementary-age children
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night...
Youngkin’s Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in New Jersey
With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, a widespread freeze is expected over much...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze warning in effect tonight
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants