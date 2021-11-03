Advertisement

Thieves target Lights of Joy Christmas display in Branson, Mo.

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted one of Branson’s biggest Christmas displays.

Lights of Joy Marketing Manager Chris Myer says thieves swiped numerous generator cords keeping the lights shining all season long.

“We do this for the kids, we do this for the community, so it’s so disheartening it’s so disappointing that somebody would come in here and try and shut us down,” Chris Myer said.

When staff went to order more cords they were faced with even more challenges.

”Everything from no supplies, huge price increases in supplies, a lot of this comes back to the supply chain,” Myer said.

Concerned about opening night on November 1, staff turned to the surrounding communities for help.

”We literally cleaned out Branson, Springfield, and Harrison trying to get those products,” Myer said.

Branson Chamber of Commerce communications director Lynn Berry says when she got the call about the theft she was completely shocked.

”We were pretty much appalled because nothing like this has ever happened in my 15 years of being the communication director for the Branson Chamber and CVB,” Lynn Berry said.

A police report was filed with the Taney County Sheriffs Office and employees even reached out to pawn shops and recyclers to notify them of the thefts.

”We’ve increased our security and we’re not going to let them steal Christmas,” said Myer.

’We hope and pray nothing like this will happen again,” said Berry.

Myer says they were able to open on November 1 as planned but encourages the community to reach out if they have any information about the thefts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

